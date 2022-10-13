Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
WARNING Why You NEED ACTIVATED CHARCOAL When Taking TURPENTINE!
64 views
channel image
Sun Fruit Dan
Published a month ago |

Worldwide Supplier For 100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine:http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentine.html


Worldwide Supplier For Organic Food Grade Coconut Activated Charcoal Powder:

https://www.sacredpurity.com/activatedcharcoal.html


Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html


Turpentine Studies: http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentinestudies.html

All The Turpentine Protocol Videos: http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentinevideos.html


WARNING Why You NEED Activated Charcoal When Taking TURPENTINE!


Many people who take 100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine internally for healing and to kill off candida and parasites within the body tend to get a lot of intense die off symptoms aka a herxheimer reaction not take activated charcoal alongside turpentine which is a very bad idea.


In this video, I give a big warning as to why you need to take activated charcoal alongside using Turpentine for healing to absorb a very toxic alcoholic by product created when killing Candida Albicans, which is known as acetaldehyde which is x6 more potent than ethanol.


This toxic alcoholic byproduct is carcinogenic, it mutates immune cells, interferes with the immune system, and causes chronic inflammation, anxiety, nausea, leaky gut, fatigue, and many other detrimental effects on the body. Failing to use activated charcoal will result in a lot of the acetaldehyde being reabsorbed by the body and this is obviously not a good thing at all.


My Turpentine Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/pineoil


Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan

(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan


Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS


The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY


The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz


The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno

Keywords
activated charcoalturpentineturpentine and sugarpure gum spirits of turpentineturpentine oildr jennifer daniels turpentineturpentine protocolturpentine parasiteshow to use turpentinehealing with turpentineturpentine candidaturpentine candida detoxturpentine candida cleanseturpentine candida overgrowth100 pure gum spirits of turpentineturpentine with sugarwarning why you need activated charcoal when taking turpentinewhy you need activated charcoal when you take turpentineturpentine activated charcoalhow to use activated charcoal when taking turpentineeliminate detox symptoms with activated charcoalhow to stop detox symptoms

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket