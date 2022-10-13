Worldwide Supplier For 100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine:http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentine.html





WARNING Why You NEED Activated Charcoal When Taking TURPENTINE!





Many people who take 100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine internally for healing and to kill off candida and parasites within the body tend to get a lot of intense die off symptoms aka a herxheimer reaction not take activated charcoal alongside turpentine which is a very bad idea.





In this video, I give a big warning as to why you need to take activated charcoal alongside using Turpentine for healing to absorb a very toxic alcoholic by product created when killing Candida Albicans, which is known as acetaldehyde which is x6 more potent than ethanol.





This toxic alcoholic byproduct is carcinogenic, it mutates immune cells, interferes with the immune system, and causes chronic inflammation, anxiety, nausea, leaky gut, fatigue, and many other detrimental effects on the body. Failing to use activated charcoal will result in a lot of the acetaldehyde being reabsorbed by the body and this is obviously not a good thing at all.





