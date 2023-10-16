MIchael Yon: Lajas Blanca invasion camp — Darien, Panama. America is paying for this.

Michael Yon
Lajas Blanca invasion camp — Darien, Panama. America is being invaded and replaced with this. I see this constantly. Thousands per day coming in just on this route. People do not believe me when I saw Americans are paying for this. OUR FLAG IS EVERYWHERE HERE.
@Michael_Yon
https://x.com/Michael_Yon/status/1714035191063228655?s=20
