MIchael Yon: Lajas Blanca invasion camp — Darien, Panama. America is paying for this.
Published 13 hours ago

Michael Yon

Lajas Blanca invasion camp — Darien, Panama. America is being invaded and replaced with this. I see this constantly. Thousands per day coming in just on this route. People do not believe me when I saw Americans are paying for this. OUR FLAG IS EVERYWHERE HERE.


@Michael_Yon

https://x.com/Michael_Yon/status/1714035191063228655?s=20

Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

