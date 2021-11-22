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Last Call. What the enemy meant for evil...How does this ritual on Nov 5th relate to the plans of the NW0
Gezond Verstand (Common Sense)
Gezond Verstand (Common Sense)
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51 views • November 22, 2021
Last Call. What the enemy meant for evil...
How does this ritual on Nov 5th relate to the plans of the NW0? Why were there heart att@cks among the young at that show? Deep dive into the questions regarding what really happened, and a last call and patient explanation to turn away from the false idols that are created to destroy you.

Films regarding s@crifice to M0lech:
Cabiria (1914) and Metropolis (1927).

Document regarding how to identify s@tanic ritual abuse and h0mosides, the church of s@tan and what they really promote:
https://www.ojp.gov/pdffiles1/Photoco...
CREDITS ,, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=10ZjcpEzW9k
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last call
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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