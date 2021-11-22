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Last Call. What the enemy meant for evil...How does this ritual on Nov 5th relate to the plans of the NW0
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51 views • November 22, 2021
Last Call. What the enemy meant for evil...
How does this ritual on Nov 5th relate to the plans of the NW0? Why were there heart att@cks among the young at that show? Deep dive into the questions regarding what really happened, and a last call and patient explanation to turn away from the false idols that are created to destroy you.
Films regarding s@crifice to M0lech:
Cabiria (1914) and Metropolis (1927).
Document regarding how to identify s@tanic ritual abuse and h0mosides, the church of s@tan and what they really promote:
https://www.ojp.gov/pdffiles1/Photoco...
CREDITS ,, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=10ZjcpEzW9k
How does this ritual on Nov 5th relate to the plans of the NW0? Why were there heart att@cks among the young at that show? Deep dive into the questions regarding what really happened, and a last call and patient explanation to turn away from the false idols that are created to destroy you.
Films regarding s@crifice to M0lech:
Cabiria (1914) and Metropolis (1927).
Document regarding how to identify s@tanic ritual abuse and h0mosides, the church of s@tan and what they really promote:
https://www.ojp.gov/pdffiles1/Photoco...
CREDITS ,, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=10ZjcpEzW9k
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