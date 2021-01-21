Are Antifa Riots 'Domestic Terrorism'?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
While the media continues to push the phony narrative that right wing domestic terrorists are going to descend on state capitals, yesterday saw the emergence of actual left wing rioters in the form of Antifa, which attacked in Portland and Seattle. Federal property was reportedly targeted. Will the press report this as "domestic terrorism" as they reported on the 1/6 Capitol melee? And, more interestingly, as the rioters screamed anti-Biden slogans: will the Biden Administration move against this violence from its left flank?