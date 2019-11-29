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A Letter to Greta Thunberg (MIRRORED)
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234 views • November 29, 2019
A Letter to Greta Thunberg (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel Friends of Science at:-
https://youtu.be/g9ZbSaL7JP0
Greta Thunberg of the school #ClimateStrike fame made a compelling, if somewhat dystopian, presentation at COP24. Michelle Stirling, Communications Manager of Friends of Science Society challenges Greta's perspective in this video response.
Mirrored from YouTube channel Friends of Science at:-
https://youtu.be/g9ZbSaL7JP0
Greta Thunberg of the school #ClimateStrike fame made a compelling, if somewhat dystopian, presentation at COP24. Michelle Stirling, Communications Manager of Friends of Science Society challenges Greta's perspective in this video response.
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