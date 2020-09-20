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The End of France | Paris Attack vs. European Migrant Crisis
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20 views • September 20, 2020
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3129/the-end-of-france-call-in-show-november-14th-2015
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3129-the-end-of-france-call-in-show-november-14th-2015
Stefan Molyneux speaks to two listeners who live in France about their personal experience of the Paris Terrorist Attack and the continued fallout from the European Migrant Crisis.
The High Cost of Resettling Middle Eastern Refugees
http://cis.org/High-Cost-of-Resettling-Middle-Eastern-Refugees
What Pisses Me Off About The Paris Terrorist Attack
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c2iBZkODgxA
The Truth About The Paris Terrorist Attack
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cjvPj7WAX7A
What Pisses Me Off About The European Migrant Crisis
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cCOLcMqdpls
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3129-the-end-of-france-call-in-show-november-14th-2015
Stefan Molyneux speaks to two listeners who live in France about their personal experience of the Paris Terrorist Attack and the continued fallout from the European Migrant Crisis.
The High Cost of Resettling Middle Eastern Refugees
http://cis.org/High-Cost-of-Resettling-Middle-Eastern-Refugees
What Pisses Me Off About The Paris Terrorist Attack
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c2iBZkODgxA
The Truth About The Paris Terrorist Attack
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cjvPj7WAX7A
What Pisses Me Off About The European Migrant Crisis
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cCOLcMqdpls
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
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