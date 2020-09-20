BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The End of France | Paris Attack vs. European Migrant Crisis
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
1939 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
20 views • September 20, 2020
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3129/the-end-of-france-call-in-show-november-14th-2015
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3129-the-end-of-france-call-in-show-november-14th-2015

Stefan Molyneux speaks to two listeners who live in France about their personal experience of the Paris Terrorist Attack and the continued fallout from the European Migrant Crisis.

The High Cost of Resettling Middle Eastern Refugees
http://cis.org/High-Cost-of-Resettling-Middle-Eastern-Refugees

What Pisses Me Off About The Paris Terrorist Attack
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c2iBZkODgxA

The Truth About The Paris Terrorist Attack
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cjvPj7WAX7A

What Pisses Me Off About The European Migrant Crisis
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cCOLcMqdpls

Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate

Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Keywords
freedomstefan molyneuxfreedomain radio
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump&#8217;s $25 million Meta purchase and SpaceX debt investment signal troubling conflicts

Trump’s $25 million Meta purchase and SpaceX debt investment signal troubling conflicts

Zoey Sky
Declassified Files Describe Black Triangle Sightings Over Secret U.S. Bases

Declassified Files Describe Black Triangle Sightings Over Secret U.S. Bases

Edison Reed
New Paper Describes Potential Pathways for mRNA Vaccine Materials to Spread Between People

New Paper Describes Potential Pathways for mRNA Vaccine Materials to Spread Between People

Morgan S. Verity
Titanium Dioxide: Uses, Safety Concerns and Regulatory Status

Titanium Dioxide: Uses, Safety Concerns and Regulatory Status

Zoey Sky
Your dreams may be protecting you from 83 diseases, major new study finds

Your dreams may be protecting you from 83 diseases, major new study finds

Cassie B.
Researchers Observe Surprising Pattern of Fat Loss Before Pancreatic Cancer Diagnosis

Researchers Observe Surprising Pattern of Fat Loss Before Pancreatic Cancer Diagnosis

Morgan S. Verity
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy