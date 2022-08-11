President Biden Signs Chips Act into Law

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https://gnews.org/post/p16skc82b
08/09/2022 This bill I’m about to sign into law, in my view, represents what I’ve always believed，America is the only nation in the world and I believe this every fiber of my being，the only nation in the world that can be defined as I’ve told Xi Jinping several years ago by a single word