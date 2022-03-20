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US Air Force Colonel leaks coordinates of ancient Antarctic Ruins
High Hopes
High Hopes
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242 views • March 20, 2022
Michael Salla.
On December 26, my US Army source, JP, was given a set of geographical coordinates from an unnamed Lt Colonel (USAF) who simply told him to publicly release them. JP had seen the officer at a classified briefing he attended at a military base where he is currently stationed, where he was told about ancient ruins being found on Antarctica, the Moon, Mars, and elsewhere in our solar system.

These were being investigated in joint missions with various Earth nations, including China. JP participated in the Moon mission, which I covered in my previous interview with him, and in an earlier joint mission to Ganymede. The coordinates given to JP (72°31'12"S 3°36'26"W) appear to show a large building complex located about 150 miles (240 km) from the Antarctic coastline in Queen Maud Land. This is an area that was claimed by Hitler’s Third Reich and where an Antarctic Colony, Base 211, was secretly established during World War 2.

This is an audio version of an article posted on Exopolitics.org on December 23. For links and references go to: https://exopolitics.org/usaf-colonel-leaks-coordinates-of-antarctic-ruins/

My complete list of articles and interviews featuring JP are available here: https://exopolitics.org/jp-articles-photos-videos/

My Antarctica Dark Fleet webinar is available here: https://vimeo.com/ondemand/antarcticadarkfleet

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aAvtgCzQFR8
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air forceantarcticaruinscuriousprovocativecolonel
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