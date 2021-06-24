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On Tonights Show, we have Adam Skelly and Martin McDermott
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31 views • June 24, 2021
Adam Skelly is in the 1st hour talking about huge constitutional court challenges next week. Martin McDermott talks about how police investigations get shut down in the courts.
WATCH THE KEVIN J. JOHNSTON SHOW, Monday to Friday from 7 PM to 9 PM Calgary Time
WATCH THE KEVIN J. JOHNSTON SHOW, Monday to Friday from 7 PM to 9 PM Calgary Time
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