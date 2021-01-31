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Kim Drops White House Whistle Blower on 5G
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684 views • January 31, 2021
Kim Tate aka Kim Drops the Walter Mitty conspiracy theorists from Gateshead and Mark Steele acolyte says he blew the whistle on 5G to the White House and Donald Trump Bahahahahaha.
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