⚡️ Russian Defense Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine - 1200, Oct 20, 2022

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine (20 October 2022)





The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.





💥 The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continued launching attacks with high-precision long-range air-based armament at the military control and energy system facilities of Ukraine.





◽️ All the assigned targets have been neutralised.





💥 Concentrated fire of Russian troops have resulted in frustrating the attempts made by units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) to cross Zherebets River near Nadiya, Stelmakhovka, Makeyevka (Lugansk People's Republic) and Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic) at Krasny Liman direction.





◽️ The enemy has been driven back to initial positions by fire attacks launched by Russian artillery and army aviation.





◽️ Over 40 Ukrainian personnel, 2 armoured fighting vehicles and 3 pickups have been eliminated.





💥 Up to 3 AFU battalions, including 1 armoured, attempted to break the defence of Russian troops towards Novaya Kamenka–Chervony Yar (Kherson region).





◽️ The enemy succeeded in wedging into the defence of Russian units near Sukhanovo (Kherson region).





◽️ Russian command that involved armoured reserve forces and organised ambush operation that caused considerable casualties among enemy units and made Ukrainian units to escape disorderly.





◽️ The positions along the frontline have been completely recovered.





◽️ Over 200 Ukrainian personnel, 14 tanks, 16 armoured fighting vehicles and 7 motor vehicles have been eliminated at the abovementioned direction.





◽️ 3 tanks, 1 infantry fighting vehicle and 1 UR-77 mine action system have been captured as trophies.





◽️ 18 Ukrainian personnel have surrendered.





💥 Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery have neutralised 3 AFU command posts near Dvurechnoye, Glushkovka (Kharkov region), Lyubimovka (Kherson region), as well as 72 artillery units at their firing position, manpower and military hardware in 179 concentration areas.





◽️ Moreover, 5 AFU provisional bases have been destroyed near Kramatorsk, Seversk, Kirovsk (Donetsk People's Republic), Novaya Kamenka and Pyatikhatki (Kherson region).





◽️ 4 munitions depots have been destroyed near Figolevka (Kharkov region), Artyomovsk, Petrovskoye (Donetsk People's Republic) and Matveyevka (Zaporozhye region).





◽️ Fuel depots for AFU military hardware have been destroyed near Ingulets (Dnepropetrovsk region).





◽️ 1 U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-36 counterbattery warfare radar has been destroyed near Berkhovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ 1 ST-68UM low-altitude target detector has been destroyed near Nikanorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥 Within the counterbattery warfare, 1 Olkha MLRS battery has been neutralised near Liptsy (Kharkov region).





💥 Air defence facilities have shot down 1 Mi-8 helicopter of Ukrainian air force near Terny (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ Moreover, 18 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle have been show down near Vysokoye, Sukhanovo, Sadok, Tomarino (Kherson region), Zelyony Gai, Skelki and Burchak (Zaporozhye region).





◽️ 3 projectiles launched by Olkha MLRS have been intercepted near Novomikhaylovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





📊 In total, 324 airplanes and 162 helicopters, 2,296 unmanned aerial vehicles, 383 air defence missile systems, 5,926 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 874 fighting vehicles equipped with multiple rocket-launching systems, 3,511 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 6,665 units of special military hardware have been destroyed during the special military operation.