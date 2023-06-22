Create New Account
Why Big Pharma Really Spends SO MUCH on TV Advertising
You often might wonder why big Pharma, Pfizer, Merck, J&J, spent so much money on TV advertisements, accounting for 75% of the industries revenues. It is not so much to convince individual customers to buy their products, it is to pay off the television stations to keep them from running investigative pieces as to why America is becoming sicker, or to denigrate low cost competitors like ivermectin.


#bigpharma #pfizer #money #advertising #corruption


