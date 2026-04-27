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Socialist Education Systems - Canada's 3rd World Mass Immigration
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The Impact of Socialist Education Systems


Public education has long been a centerpiece of socialist policy, seen as both a tool for social transformation and a fundamental human right. Socialist states, guided by Marxist ideology, have historically pursued ambitious education programs aiming at universal access, egalitarian outcomes, and the molding of collectivist values. From the Soviet Union’s massive literacy campaigns to Cuba’s world-class schooling achievements, socialist education models have sought to eliminate class privilege in learning and create a “new” socialist citizenry.


https://lettersfromtomis.com/2025/07/20/the-impact-of-socialist-education-systems/



5 times higher ed pushed socialism in 2025


Campus Reform highlighted cases of the higher education system pushing far-left, anti-capitalist messaging on students in 2025.


From Ivy League classrooms to public university lecture halls, 2025 saw a wave of taxpayer-funded academics promoting far-left ideologies and anti-capitalist agendas. Here are five times the higher education system pushed socialism on students this year.


1. Yale prof hired under DEI remains in her post, teaches ‘Socialist, Anti-Imperialist Lens’


Gail Lewis, a visiting professor at Yale University, continued teaching courses rooted in Black feminist and queer theory despite the school’s diversity hiring initiative ending in 2024. Hired under the Faculty Excellence and Diversity Initiative, Lewis self-identifies as a “feminist and anti-racist…socialist, anti-imperialist.” She teaches courses like “Black Feminist Theory,” and her scholarship includes articles criticizing “whiteness in feminism” and promoting political transformation through race and gender ideology.


https://www.campusreform.org/article/5-times-higher-ed-pushed-socialism-in-2025/29080



60 Million Taxpayer-funded Migrants: The Threat of a Mark Carney Liberal Government


https://604news.com/2025/03/28/60-million-taxpayer-funded-migrants-the-threat-of-a-mark-carney-liberal-government/



Trudeau Transforms Canada To 3rd World-Dominated Country


As buried by media, demographic signs point to the demise of Anglophone-Christian Canada.


https://bradsalzberg.substack.com/p/trudeau-transforms-canada-to-3rd



Carney’s Liberals Keep 3rd World Migrant Floodgates Open


Immigration Minister Lena Diab says her department will prioritize foreigners living in Canada for permanent residency over people applying to settle here from abroad, as she published more details of the number of immigrants who will be allowed to settle here over the next three years.


Tuesday’s budget set out plans to freeze the number of permanent residents at 380,000 a year for three years.


But figures published by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada on Wednesday showed that an additional 148,000 permanent residents will be added to the official targets over the next two years through one-off initiatives.


https://blazingcatfur.ca/2025/11/06/carneys-liberals-keep-3rd-world-migrant-floodgates-open/

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