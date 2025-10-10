How to Spot a Snake Oil Salesman

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
How can you tell if you are getting swindled out of your money for fake cures that actually poison your body? Here's the tell-tale signs of the modern day snake oil salesman.
* Book a free program consult with Derek, here: https://healingthebody.ca/free-program-consultation-derek-henry/
* Get a variety of organic and lab-verified supplements from the Health Ranger Store, here: https://bit.ly/3gptg21