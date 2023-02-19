The Material Universe is consuming Souls: Escape the Matrix Soul-Trap

Source: Bellaaa "How to escape the Matrix/Soul Trap"[full version at] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zSfW7coIs3s





Quote: "Hey all, I this is the most important video I have made to date. In this video I identify what we need to do I order to get out of the prison system we find ourselves in here on earth. To sum it up we must get rid of all of our body possessions and go within. Body possession is achieved by nano molecular technology, which spreads across the whole body. A large majority of this technology will accumulate in the brain and form a hive usually visible through the pineal gland. It appears that everyone suffers from possession because our lives are plagued with problems. I also highlight soul retrieval and relationships."





FURTHER INFORMATION:





