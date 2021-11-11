By The Time Kyle Rittenhouse Testified, He Already Won The Case

The willful prosecutorial misconduct and intentional perversion of justice is terrifying and unnerving.Kyle Rittenhouse took the stand in his own defense and explained why he turned himself in to police.He had already won the case — because there was no doubt that he acted in self-defense.Violent insanity had taken over that city (as well as many others).The people who made those riots possible in the first place have tried to crush him.Biden called him a white supremacist; members of congress called him a domestic terrorist.Exercising your constitutional rights is not an indication that you are guilty.It is a sign that you are American.This judge still believes in the constitution.The media were wrong to slander an innocent kid.The full version of this segment is linked below.Tucker Carlson Tonight | 10 November 2021