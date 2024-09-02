COUNT ALEXANDRE'S CENSORSHIP CRUSHED BY ELON AND X

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Elon Musk
@elonmusk
Aug 31
Today, we launch the daily data dump on the crimes – under *Brazilian* law – that fake “judge”
@alexandre
has committed!
He can block this platform in Brazil, but he can’t stop the whole world from knowing his illegal, shameful & hypocritical deeds. Karma’s a b*tch bro.
🍿🍿🍿