COUNT ALEXANDRE'S CENSORSHIP CRUSHED BY ELON AND X

Elon Musk

@elonmusk

Aug 31

Today, we launch the daily data dump on the crimes – under *Brazilian* law – that fake “judge”

@alexandre

has committed!

He can block this platform in Brazil, but he can’t stop the whole world from knowing his illegal, shameful & hypocritical deeds. Karma’s a b*tch bro.

🍿🍿🍿

