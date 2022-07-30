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BENJAMIN FULFORD:FRIDAY’S BIG INTELLIGENCE UPDATE! 7/29/2022
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235 views • July 30, 2022

BENJAMIN FULFORD X FILES EDITION. The NSA sent Carrie Cassidy to interview me, they viewed the actions on this planet to be bigger than our tiny matrix. After the interview I reached a nexus, and was approached by people from the SSP and people claiming to be from other star systems. A man named Cobra told me personally that he rode in a vacuum sealed tunnel from London to NY in under an hour.a Silicon Valley mogul told me that after 1972 any craft trying to leave our ionosphere was immediately destroyed. An abductee told me she was operated on by an 11ft. tall Annunaki being. A gnostic Illuminati member said he was part of a group created by the mathematician Pythagoras, that went back to the Atlantis civilization. Atlantis was destroyed by a malevolent entity the Atlanteans were fighting. Leo Zagami said they were given the plot for the history of humanity by malevolent off world beings 26,000 yrs ago. This plot ended on December 21, 2012 the date the mayans predicted would be the end of the world. These evil Khazarian secret societies worship the "BLACK SUN" as there God, who is a malevolent off world entity. The Chinese "Dragon society" also say they are controlled by a malevolent off world entity, that they communicate with through gamma rays. I had these experiences directly. This is only the tip of the iceberg in this massive Friday Intel update video. ( pre-recorded

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