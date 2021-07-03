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What's Up With THE GREAT RESET - PART 2 - Human Rights, World Control, Agenda 21 - Kate Wand
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60 views • July 03, 2021
My name is Cynthia and I've started this channel to provide access to share information, and videos to more people. Usually videos that I feel are important messages that I'm also interested in knowing about. You are encouraged to do your own research, review the evidence, go to the original sources, and come to your own conclusions.
What’s Up with the Great Reset? - Part 2
Kate Wand
Video by Kate Wand
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SIX_E29amlw&;ab_channel=KateWand
"It benefits Schwab and Fauci’s political agenda to continue lockdowns as long as possible. The same people who sell interminable lockdowns — by ignoring great science on pre-existing immunity, lack of asymptomatic spread, and flawed PCR tests — believe the lockdowns are the perfect agent to usher in the changes they desire."
Stacey Rudin
https://www.aier.org/article/whats-up...
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buymeacoffee.com/katewand
Creators: K. Wand & W.G. Gervais
Narration / Producer: K. Wand
Audiovisual / Editing / Producer: W.G. Gervais
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Twitter: @katewand | @wg_gervais
Kate's Musings: katewand.substack.com
Full show notes & works at very-opinionated.com
*** FAIR USE NOTICE *** These Videos May Contain Copyrighted (© ) Material. The Use of Which Has Not Always Been Specifically Authorized by The Copyright Owner. Such Material is Made Available to Advance Understanding of Ecological, Political, Human Rights, Economic, Democracy, Scientific, Moral, Ethical, Social Justice Issues, Teaching, and Research. It is believed that this Constitutes a ”Fair Use” of Any Such Copyrighted Material as Provided For in Section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In Accordance With Title – 17 U.S.C. Section 107, This Material is Distributed Without PROFIT to Those Who Have Expressed a Prior General Interest in Receiving Similar Information For Research and Educational Purposes. For More § 107 . Limitations on exclusive rights: Fair use 40 https://www.copyright.gov/title17/92c... ** This video is for Educational Use. ** Non-Commercial video...for self-educational purpose only. **
What’s Up with the Great Reset? - Part 2
Kate Wand
Video by Kate Wand
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SIX_E29amlw&;ab_channel=KateWand
"It benefits Schwab and Fauci’s political agenda to continue lockdowns as long as possible. The same people who sell interminable lockdowns — by ignoring great science on pre-existing immunity, lack of asymptomatic spread, and flawed PCR tests — believe the lockdowns are the perfect agent to usher in the changes they desire."
Stacey Rudin
https://www.aier.org/article/whats-up...
Thank you for helping to SUPPORT our productions:
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_...
BTC: bc1qwxjnf68pzzzjy4uul33dvkrpzl2qs9vq666f3v
buymeacoffee.com/katewand
Creators: K. Wand & W.G. Gervais
Narration / Producer: K. Wand
Audiovisual / Editing / Producer: W.G. Gervais
FB: https://www.facebook.com/VeryOpiniona...
Video Mirroring: https://odysee.com/@VeryOpinionatedSh...
Twitter: @katewand | @wg_gervais
Kate's Musings: katewand.substack.com
Full show notes & works at very-opinionated.com
*** FAIR USE NOTICE *** These Videos May Contain Copyrighted (© ) Material. The Use of Which Has Not Always Been Specifically Authorized by The Copyright Owner. Such Material is Made Available to Advance Understanding of Ecological, Political, Human Rights, Economic, Democracy, Scientific, Moral, Ethical, Social Justice Issues, Teaching, and Research. It is believed that this Constitutes a ”Fair Use” of Any Such Copyrighted Material as Provided For in Section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In Accordance With Title – 17 U.S.C. Section 107, This Material is Distributed Without PROFIT to Those Who Have Expressed a Prior General Interest in Receiving Similar Information For Research and Educational Purposes. For More § 107 . Limitations on exclusive rights: Fair use 40 https://www.copyright.gov/title17/92c... ** This video is for Educational Use. ** Non-Commercial video...for self-educational purpose only. **
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