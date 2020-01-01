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Stars Are NOT What You Think They Are! Expectation vs Reality!
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157 views • January 01, 2020
Stars are not what we have been told they are! Did you know that Stars sing? Yes it's true, every star has its' own sound and together you have an whole orchestra. Compare CGI/Telescope - Expectation/Reality How Great is our God!
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