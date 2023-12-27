Russia Delivers Tactical Nukes To Belarus, Warns Of “Apocalypse” -- Lukashenko Confirms Russia's Transfer Of Tactical Nukes To Belarus Is Complete

Moscow has completed its shipments of tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus, according to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. Lukashenko confirmed the deliveries were wrapped up in October, without mentioning the number and location of the weapons. Lukashenko was speaking at a meeting of a Moscow-led economic bloc in St. Petersburg, also attended by representatives from Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Iran. The deployment is Moscow's first move of such warheads outside Russia since the fall of the Soviet Union. Watch the video to find out more.

#russiannukes #belarus #russiaukrainewar

0:00 - INTRODUCTION

2:00 - WHAT WEAPONS HAS RUSSIA PLACED IN BELARUS?

3:44 - WHO WILL CONTROL THE NUKES?

5:47 - UKRAINE PLANNING TO END FREE TRADE DEAL WITH BELARUS