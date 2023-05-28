AFU UKR continues to Suffer Losses along the entire Front Line - "They threw them without the support of artillery"

AFU continues to suffer losses along the entire front line.
"They threw them without the support of artillery ... There are 26 of my two hundredth guys (Kia)... They are burned, asking for evacuation ... They didn’t wait, everything flies at us ... FOGs, artillery, mortars"
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.