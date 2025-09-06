RFK Exposes CDC Plot To Kill 200 Million White Americans

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has blown the lid off what he calls a death cult in plain sight, the CDC. He claims it was never about protecting public health at all, but about managing populations, shaping demographics, and deciding who lives and who dies.

From its origins steeped in eugenics to its modern campaigns of mass vaccination and depopulation, the playbook hasn’t changed, only the targets.

And now, according to RFK, the CDC’s crosshairs are fixed squarely on white America and he says the smoking gun isn’t speculation. He found the evidence himself, buried deep inside the CDC’s own files.

