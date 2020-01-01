© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hidden In Plain Sight - X-Files Tells The Truth, But Calls It Fiction
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
45 views • January 01, 2020
When truth is stranger than fiction, the pop culture propaganda machine finds inspiration. Watch how the elite’s plan to take over America is paraded as entertainment to get the public to accept their doom!
Also, start your year right with free shipping and up to 75% off our hottest items during the Mega Blowout Sale!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/specials-clearance/12-days-of-christmas?ims=odlln&utm_campaign=EndOfYearMegaBlowoutDec19&utm_source=banned.video&utm_medium=Video&utm_content=EOYblowoutDec19
Also, start your year right with free shipping and up to 75% off our hottest items during the Mega Blowout Sale!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/specials-clearance/12-days-of-christmas?ims=odlln&utm_campaign=EndOfYearMegaBlowoutDec19&utm_source=banned.video&utm_medium=Video&utm_content=EOYblowoutDec19
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.