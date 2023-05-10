The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth! Breaking The Law?

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag you love



There are laws and there are rules Warriors Of Light.

Laws are based in irrefutable facts, while rules are boundaries and tactics adhered to by individuals or groups. Facts can be secondary when attempting to enact rules.

Not to get too deep here; God's perfect law, born out of his infinite wisdom and love helps guide us through this life and the life to come to the fullness of truth. His law is the way through the example of Jesus to come to and have a relationship with him. Today's show focuses on gaining understanding of the law as a means to an end. Of course we rock you all along the way! Enjoy!

Video credits:

The Bible Truth Behind BREAKING THE LAW by Judas Priest!

by: Pastor Brad Rocks

https://www.youtube.com/@PastorBradRocks

Seventh Seal - Tear Away

