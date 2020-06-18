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Resolving the Change, America Needs
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125 views • June 18, 2020
Tonight is the beginning of a new era for The Voice of Reason. Until now, Dr. Len has focused on the science behind Covid 19 and the perspective of how the mainstream medical news has analyzed it. What has
emerged from this information that seems isolated and disjointed, is seems confusing, however, after months of analysis turns out to be an underlying highly organized attack on the fabric of America that is
frightening.
Tonight Dr. Len will interview Jared Dalen who is an astute
student of what has been happening over the past several months that is related to Covid 19 as well as Black Lives Matter
emerged from this information that seems isolated and disjointed, is seems confusing, however, after months of analysis turns out to be an underlying highly organized attack on the fabric of America that is
frightening.
Tonight Dr. Len will interview Jared Dalen who is an astute
student of what has been happening over the past several months that is related to Covid 19 as well as Black Lives Matter
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