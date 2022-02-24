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US Military High Command Initiated & In Power w/ Wayne Jett (1of2)
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52 views • February 24, 2022
Wayne Jett returns to the program to discuss the US Military High Command and how he believes they have been initiated and are now in power. He explains the insurrection act of 1807 put in place under Thomas Jefferson and how it can be used in the case of an insurrection by foreign or domestic actors. For anyone paying attention, the United States was taken over by a domestic (and probably foreign) coup under the guise of the Biden Presidency. The Insurrection act was put in place for this exact type of situation. You can learn more about Wayne Jett, buy his book "The Fruits of Graft", and see more of his work at https://ClassicalCapital.com
See Wayne Jett's article at https://sarahwestall.com/military-saves-constitution-defeat-of-insurrection-progresses/
See Wayne Jett's article at https://sarahwestall.com/military-saves-constitution-defeat-of-insurrection-progresses/
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