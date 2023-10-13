⚔️ The Illuminati's Plans For 3 World Wars to Usher in a One World Religion as Per Albert Pike's Letter To Mazzini in 1871

Real Truth Real News
The infamous Albert Pike Letter to Giuseppe Mazzini known as; The Illuminati Plan for 3 World Wars, was allegedly written by Albert Pike in 1871. The letter outlines a plan to foment three world wars in an attempt to take over the world.
👉 Albert Pike's Letter to Mazzini "The Illuminati Plan for 3 World Wars ~ August 15/1871 PDF: https://tinyurl.com/yk96n26s
👉 Albert Pike Letter to Mazzini PDF: https://tinyurl.com/yw7vrctk
Video source: Reese Report on Rumble
