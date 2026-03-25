🚨🎛 Private AI firms take over the US $185B Golden Dome project

Anduril and Palantir are quietly developing the operating system for Trump’s massive missile shield. The two companies are part of a consortium racing to deliver the software by summer.

Anduril just won a 10‑year Army contract worth up to $20B, and Palantir’s AI is already being used to identify targets in ongoing attacks against Iran.





@geopolitics_prime, (last night)