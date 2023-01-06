Miel Noir & Changes : Defiance [album "Defiance" out NOW!]

https://mielnoir.bandcamp.com/album/defiance-album https://www.facebook.com/mielnoirscapes
Lyrics by Robert N. Taylor
Music by Nicholas Tesluk
Lead vocals by Robert N. Taylor
Vocals and acoustic guitar by Nicholas Tesluk
Vocals and 5-string bass guitar by Marcel P.
Mixed and produced at Dungeon Studio, Rhenania by Marcel P.
https://www.facebook.com/DungeonStudioRhenania
Video created by Headshot Music
https://www.facebook.com/HeadshotMusicUK
