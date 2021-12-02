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Anti-Vaccine Activist MURDERED? - The Mysterious Death Of Whistle-Blower Brandy Vaughan
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1667 views • December 02, 2021
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Josh Sigurdson talks with Tina Marie, best friend of renowned founder of Learn The Risk and Merck whistleblower Brandy Vaughan who mysteriously died on December 7th of 2020.
Tina explains the strange case of Brandy Vaughan's death, the reaction from co-intel members of the anti-vaccine community and the clear attempt to stand in the way of Brandy's final wishes.
Tina was attacked, dragged through the mud, slandered and even when attempting to get a full investigation into Brandy's death, she was stopped every step of the way by establishment shills within the anti-vaccine community who would mass report her funding campaigns.
Now, Brandy's son who she wanted Tina to raise if anything were to happen to her is in Europe in the fact of insane jab mandates.
In this video we break down the story as best as we can and remember the incredible Brandy Vaughan, one of the most powerful voices in the vaccine injury movement.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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World Alternative Media
2021
https://learntherisk.org/
STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE:
http://wamsurvival.com/
BUY the new book "Controlled Demolition Of The American Empire" HERE:
https://dollarvigilante.com/book
See the Dollar Vigilante's NOVEMBER ISSUE HERE:
https://t.co/bDzYAUfaiK?amp=1
DOWNLOAD Ed Bugos' latest free special report HERE:
https://cdn.dollarvigilante.com/ed-bugos-pick
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson talks with Tina Marie, best friend of renowned founder of Learn The Risk and Merck whistleblower Brandy Vaughan who mysteriously died on December 7th of 2020.
Tina explains the strange case of Brandy Vaughan's death, the reaction from co-intel members of the anti-vaccine community and the clear attempt to stand in the way of Brandy's final wishes.
Tina was attacked, dragged through the mud, slandered and even when attempting to get a full investigation into Brandy's death, she was stopped every step of the way by establishment shills within the anti-vaccine community who would mass report her funding campaigns.
Now, Brandy's son who she wanted Tina to raise if anything were to happen to her is in Europe in the fact of insane jab mandates.
In this video we break down the story as best as we can and remember the incredible Brandy Vaughan, one of the most powerful voices in the vaccine injury movement.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2021
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