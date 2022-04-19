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The most-banned doctor in America, Dr. Ben Marble
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84 views • April 19, 2022
n this amazing segment, The Stew Peters Show brings the most-banned doctor in America, Dr. Ben Marble on to implore scientific researchers to investigate Dr. Bryan Ardis’ research of snake venom, and it’s alleged link to COVID-19.
Dr. Jane Ruby unpacks the new scientific studies found on the TRUE origin of COVID-19, and what this could mean for society, and how we can get past this shocking discovery!
And, David Pyne discusses the truth behind the Russia VS. Ukraine war, as over 15% of Ukraine’s citizens flee their country.
Don't miss a moment of Monday's edition of the Stew Peters Show, live on StewPeters.com
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Dr. Jane Ruby unpacks the new scientific studies found on the TRUE origin of COVID-19, and what this could mean for society, and how we can get past this shocking discovery!
And, David Pyne discusses the truth behind the Russia VS. Ukraine war, as over 15% of Ukraine’s citizens flee their country.
Don't miss a moment of Monday's edition of the Stew Peters Show, live on StewPeters.com
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
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