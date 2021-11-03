Retsef Levi PhD Mit Sloan Faculty Co-Director testifies for the Sen Ron Johnson EXPERT panel on medical mandates & Vaccine Injuries

Dr. Retsef Levi testifies that Israel has experienced a 25% increase in cardiac arrest in individuals under the age of 40 after the introduction of the VAXXHis research into this has resulted in the authorities calling it all "fake"The science journals refuse to publish or investigate the connection.Full and complete video of the conference here:FAST FACT....AVERAGE PER YEARFLU VAXX RELATED DEATHS.... 78COVID VAXX RELATED DEATHS.... 17,128 (So Far...)This video is under Fair Use:Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act in 1976; Allowance is made for “Fair Use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research.Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.All rights and credit go directly to its rightful owners. No copyright infringement intended.I do not own this content. All credits go to its rightful owner.Please share the information contained within this video. Help to keep up the fight against the extreme and blatant unconstitutional efforts to ban educational and informative videos such as this one. Always work within the law.This video is a re-cast from "TheHighWire.com Please visit their site.“The difference between tyranny and democracy is very simple…When the government knows everything about you, this is tyranny….When you know everything about the government, this is democracy”LET'S GO BRANDON.....!