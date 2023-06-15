Uncover Couples Therapy Challenges

🔥 Fiachra "Figs" O’Sullivan the Founder of Empathi Explains the Couples therapy challenges: according to him Betrayal and Conflict Avoidance is the toughest challenge ones faced in a relationship. 💔
One of the toughest hurdles couples face is the pain of betrayal, such as an affair. It's a rocky road to rebuild trust and heal. 💔
But surprisingly, even when both partners avoid conflict, it becomes a unique challenge. 😶
Igniting discomfort becomes necessary to uncover their true wounds. Through experiential psychotherapy, I aim to guide couples through this experiential psychotherapy, using their suffering as a catalyst for growth. 💫
Let's navigate these complexities together and discover the transformative power of therapy.
Want to listen the complete episode click the link
