NIGHT SHADOWS SUNDAY 01.11.2026 – Circumcision of the Heart
36 views • 1 day ago

WW3 Is Here & Escape From Prison Earth.


There really is a God and He loves you with a love for which there are no human words.


Hebrews 9: 28 So Christ was once offered to bear the sins of many; and unto them that look for him shall he appear the second time without sin unto salvation.


The second appearance is tied to salvation.


__________ HELPFUL LINKS:


Stewart Best's Substack:


https://substack.com/@stewartcbest


Stewart Best's Most-Helpful Guide to True, Biblical Salvation ("DarkLight"):


NarrowWayTruth.com

https://narrowwaytruth.com


   --- Jesus warned us that the vast majority of Christians are not, in truth, BORN AGAIN.


   --- Be sure you are saved and not just think you are!


__________


Video Source:


https://rumble.com/user/Runty1940


__________


Stewart Best has been teaching the true salvation gospel of Jesus Christ for over 40 years.


His classic video, “Iron Mountain — Blueprint for Tyranny,” drew national attention; including NBC's Dateline show and the Wall Street Journal.


In the past, he has appeared on the Art Bell Show and also on Steve Quayle’s former radio show.


At fourscore+ years of age his force does not seem to have abated one bit, still producing prolifically with his team at the LightGate ministry.


He was a professional aviator for many years, flying the latest corporate jets as Captain, and he also served in the military.

Keywords
biblejesussalvationprophecyww3stewartbestnightshadows
