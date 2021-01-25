KARY MULLIS WARNED YOU ABOUT ANTHONY FAUCI - DELETED BY YOUTUBE

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Kary Mullis, Nobel Laureate in Chemistry and inventor of the PCR test, says Fauci is a fraud.
Kary Mullis, PhD (Dec. 28, 1944 – Aug. 7, 2019), R.I.P.
Respice Finem (6th or 7th YouTube channel)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3fdmA9JDQXk6whQ9-UrEpg
RESPICE_FINEM_ORIGINAL is on BitChute @
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/respice_finem_original/
Also SEE:
Exosomes & the Bogus Coronavirus PCR Test
https://www.bitchute.com/video/h15rbzojU8Jq/
Munchausen
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TNeGyR9LmZ9X/
Same Script, Same Tactics, Same Players / FRAUDEMIC Reprise
https://www.bitchute.com/video/u3Cg9uW5Z8d2/