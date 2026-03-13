Centralization vs. freedom & how that relates to Tartaria

Who is going to pick the leaders when the "bigger leaders" are totally corrupt & blackmailable? (Probably the only ones 'clean' are those who have "Come out of HER" ..The Harlot BEAST. ..Those revoking their contract with the de Facto DEEP STATE Corporation listed on Dun & Bradstreet. Those revoking are The 50 States of the Union Assembled. If only one group of people stand & make this greater point of correctness, then they are the ones who must prevail & take lead!)

The reason Epstein's FRIENDS files have been silenced/ignored is because 98% of "big leaders" are in them as his FRIENDS! RESIDENTS/constituents are not capable of dealing with THAT! ..Because THEY have not done anything about it, THEY are therefore part of THAT sin: "Notice to Principals is Notice to Agents; Notice to Agents is Notice to Principals."=When you are informed, & you do not act on it, you too stand guilty.

Who is going to enforce compliance when the leaders themselves are the ones who are breaking THEIR own compliance contracts? ..example a subdivision: ARIZONA RESIDENCY AFFIDAVIT bypasses compliance with Its parent corporation Federal Real I.D. Act. Who will enforce that compliance when Marco Rubio is off making war against Iran so as to force them to be a part of the ONE WORLD [corporate] ORDER?

This is why "enforcement" has not existed for decades... What has been controlling ALL & steering THE Planet, has been but mere blackmail.

This probably goes back in Time to at least the assassination of President Kennedy. THEY got away with it then, so still rule having control via blackmail being the result.





Upon study of: Earth does not have a single-one frequency even regarding the healing hz of 174! Each locality has a slightly different tone specific to its local nature. This is knowledge that very very few are aware of! Therefore, Tartaria did NOT have what we familiarly know as "a centralized tone."

Actual Time is not even "Centralized" as you know it. This is a big problem with the Negative-debt-IOU-Based Rothschild anti-civilization of today & yesterday. THEY have Centralized ALL [to point of stagnation!] & don't realize it or refuse to accept this reality!





Oil is THEIR---the Corporate ONE WORLD's---one main trading asset. Every western currency is forced to trade in It. This Corporate war with Iran is proving it whether THEY & you want to admit it or not!

The few Elite Families don't want an Earth powered "free" energy grid & functional gravity sailing because THEY can't meter nor control them. 'The Break Away civilizations' of the 1930-50s don't allow public access (disclosure of their advance craft) to these air sailing objects/UFOs because they must not be used to extend=continue the Rothschild's negative-debt-Based economic slave-System of IOUs.==Constituents/RESIDENTS/US CITIZENS/migrants pledge/contract/are licensed to legally pay the debts/sins of the Elite & THEIR hired employees/COPs of these Elite "owners."





Since there are so few Elite Families, THEY must maintain control over RESIDENTS/constitutors/US CITIZENS/"persons"/human resources/chattel/goyim who pledge allegiance & enslavement to THEM via Centralization & enforced communism.

The rights of non-whites, LBGTxyz, illegals, women are promoted by the Elite owned MEDIA, blackmailed politicians, & centralized scfools-colleges while individualism & nationalism are attacked as evil. A big Zionist joke: This is proclaimed as "Equal rights for all!"

The above actions coupled to private Central Bank/FED usury lead to economic stagnation, inflation, & eventual collapse of civil-ization.





Note @ mark 2:12 I say "civilization" when I meant to say: Centralization. A Freudian slip!

Church organs?:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2d3ayx9FVQ4&t=149s

Acoustic Machines of Tartaria—an invention that healed people with sound, not pills: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dJ1UNw7yBmg

The Tartarian Empire at Its Peak — What They Really Took From Us:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oHXIfFJcNpg

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/hg97RRCUxkM

#5771. International Public Notice: [Trump] The Man of Lawlessness: http://annavonreitz.com/manoflawlessness.pdf

Souls who refuse the Timed Tunnel of "Light:"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X-YJbfAMyxk

Brendon O'Connell: truth re: Iran

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WmVrr2Gho3w

Energy Disruptions Begin to Trigger Global Food Crisis

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3s948pXTR_E

Did you miss this?:

http://annavonreitz.com/ifyoureadnothingelsetoday.pdf

