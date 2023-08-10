Documentary： The Lost Century & How To Reclaim It

Source : https://rumble.com/v34hpon-the-michelle-moore-show-mike-gill-aug-4-2023.html
A Steven Greer Film, 'The Lost Century And How To Reclaim It' reveals a century of illegal UFO secrecy that has cost humanity hundreds of years of spiritual, cultural and technological development. It exposes the secrecy of stolen energy from Nikolai Tesla and the truth behind JP Morgan's scam to enslave the modern world with a systematic plan through money, power, and psychological warfare.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.