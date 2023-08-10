Documentary： The Lost Century & How To Reclaim It

Source : https://rumble.com/v34hpon-the-michelle-moore-show-mike-gill-aug-4-2023.html

A Steven Greer Film, 'The Lost Century And How To Reclaim It' reveals a century of illegal UFO secrecy that has cost humanity hundreds of years of spiritual, cultural and technological development. It exposes the secrecy of stolen energy from Nikolai Tesla and the truth behind JP Morgan's scam to enslave the modern world with a systematic plan through money, power, and psychological warfare.

