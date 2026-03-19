UN Weapons Inspector Scott Ritter Reveals TRUTH on Iran War

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Former UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter returns to the channel to break down the rapidly escalating conflict with Iran—and what the media isn’t telling you. Scott Ritter brings his on-the-ground expertise and weapons analysis to explain what’s really happening behind the headlines—and why the risks are far greater than most people understand.
00:00 - Intro to Scott Ritter
01:02 - Is the US and Israel Losing This War?
03:14 - Why the US Strikes on Iran Are Failing
05:02 - Is the United States Now a War Criminal?
06:02 - How Trump Violated the US Constitution
07:09 - Was Iran a Nuclear Threat to the US?
08:05 - Why Iran Does Not Have a Nuclear Program
09:25 - Why This Conflict is a War of Aggression
10:25 - Why the United States Should NOT Win this War
11:15 - Why Iran’s Response Was Predictable
12:30 - Why A Regime Change is Impossible
13:02 - How Capable is Iran’s Military?
14:15 - Why Iranian Scientists Are the Best in the World
15:15 - How Advanced Are Iran’s Missiles?
16:55 - Why Israel Can’t Stop Iran’s Missiles
18:33 - How Iran’s Uses Navigation to Streamline Missiles
20:00 - Why the US Missile Interceptors Are Too Old
22:44 - What Does This Mean for other Gulf Nations?
25:00 - Why the UAE Will Never Be the Same
26:10 - Where Do We Go From Here?
27:15 - Why Russia is the Key to Stopping this Conflict
29:15 - Why Trump Will Declare A Victory without One
30:08 - Why Trump Will Go After Cuba
32:00 - Scott’s Upcoming Trip to Russia
33:15 - Final Thoughts
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🔴 Scott Ritter's Substack: https://scottritter.substack.com/
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Mirrored - Cyrus Janssen
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