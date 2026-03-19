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UN Weapons Inspector Scott Ritter Reveals TRUTH on Iran War
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Former UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter returns to the channel to break down the rapidly escalating conflict with Iran—and what the media isn’t telling you. Scott Ritter brings his on-the-ground expertise and weapons analysis to explain what’s really happening behind the headlines—and why the risks are far greater than most people understand.


00:00 - Intro to Scott Ritter

01:02 - Is the US and Israel Losing This War?

03:14 - Why the US Strikes on Iran Are Failing

05:02 - Is the United States Now a War Criminal?

06:02 - How Trump Violated the US Constitution

07:09 - Was Iran a Nuclear Threat to the US?

08:05 - Why Iran Does Not Have a Nuclear Program

09:25 - Why This Conflict is a War of Aggression

10:25 - Why the United States Should NOT Win this War

11:15 - Why Iran’s Response Was Predictable

12:30 - Why A Regime Change is Impossible

13:02 - How Capable is Iran’s Military?

14:15 - Why Iranian Scientists Are the Best in the World

15:15 - How Advanced Are Iran’s Missiles?

16:55 - Why Israel Can’t Stop Iran’s Missiles

18:33 - How Iran’s Uses Navigation to Streamline Missiles

20:00 - Why the US Missile Interceptors Are Too Old

22:44 - What Does This Mean for other Gulf Nations?

25:00 - Why the UAE Will Never Be the Same

26:10 - Where Do We Go From Here?

27:15 - Why Russia is the Key to Stopping this Conflict

29:15 - Why Trump Will Declare A Victory without One

30:08 - Why Trump Will Go After Cuba

32:00 - Scott’s Upcoming Trip to Russia

33:15 - Final Thoughts

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🔴 Scott Ritter's Substack: https://scottritter.substack.com/

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Mirrored - Cyrus Janssen

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