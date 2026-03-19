UN Weapons Inspector Scott Ritter Reveals TRUTH on Iran War

Former UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter returns to the channel to break down the rapidly escalating conflict with Iran—and what the media isn’t telling you. Scott Ritter brings his on-the-ground expertise and weapons analysis to explain what’s really happening behind the headlines—and why the risks are far greater than most people understand.





00:00 - Intro to Scott Ritter

01:02 - Is the US and Israel Losing This War?

03:14 - Why the US Strikes on Iran Are Failing

05:02 - Is the United States Now a War Criminal?

06:02 - How Trump Violated the US Constitution

07:09 - Was Iran a Nuclear Threat to the US?

08:05 - Why Iran Does Not Have a Nuclear Program

09:25 - Why This Conflict is a War of Aggression

10:25 - Why the United States Should NOT Win this War

11:15 - Why Iran’s Response Was Predictable

12:30 - Why A Regime Change is Impossible

13:02 - How Capable is Iran’s Military?

14:15 - Why Iranian Scientists Are the Best in the World

15:15 - How Advanced Are Iran’s Missiles?

16:55 - Why Israel Can’t Stop Iran’s Missiles

18:33 - How Iran’s Uses Navigation to Streamline Missiles

20:00 - Why the US Missile Interceptors Are Too Old

22:44 - What Does This Mean for other Gulf Nations?

25:00 - Why the UAE Will Never Be the Same

26:10 - Where Do We Go From Here?

27:15 - Why Russia is the Key to Stopping this Conflict

29:15 - Why Trump Will Declare A Victory without One

30:08 - Why Trump Will Go After Cuba

32:00 - Scott’s Upcoming Trip to Russia

33:15 - Final Thoughts

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🔴 Scott Ritter's Substack: https://scottritter.substack.com/

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Mirrored - Cyrus Janssen

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