The media are starting to push this H5N1 avian bird flu, which “experts” now claim has “jumped” into mammals, and now into humans, and could be “100x worse than Covid” (NY Post).



Flashback August, 2023, Russian MIL claimed the US were “preparing a new pandemic, just like they did in 2019”.



The Russians even specifically mentioned “avian bird flu” as one of the viruses the US were modifying to infect humans and orchestrate man-made pandemics, aka bioweapon usage.



It’s only a matter of time before the Dems start calling for mass mail-in voting and changes to the election laws. If the Deep State want to win in 2024, they have to steal it again.

