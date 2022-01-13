X22 REPORT - Change Of News Cycle Coming, No One Person Is Above Another, Justice

X22 REPORT Ep. 2675b - Jan 12, 2022

Change Of News Cycle Coming, No One Person Is Above Another, Justice



The [DS] is now trapped by the patriots, the pandemic is a big fail and now they are backtracking to make way for the 'change of batter'. Fake news will need to change the news cycle, [FF] might be in the works. Trump and the patriots are now moving forward, the people see the truth, the [DS] lies to the people, the fake news lies to the people, the corrupt politicians lie to the people, etc.. Fauci is now under the microscope as more information is brought out into the open to show he was responsible and directed the pandemic. Will this be the shot heard around the world.?



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