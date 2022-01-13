X22 REPORT - Change Of News Cycle Coming, No One Person Is Above Another, Justice

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Change Of News Cycle Coming, No One Person Is Above Another, Justice
The [DS] is now trapped by the patriots, the pandemic is a big fail and now they are backtracking to make way for the 'change of batter'. Fake news will need to change the news cycle, [FF] might be in the works. Trump and the patriots are now moving forward, the people see the truth, the [DS] lies to the people, the fake news lies to the people, the corrupt politicians lie to the people, etc.. Fauci is now under the microscope as more information is brought out into the open to show he was responsible and directed the pandemic. Will this be the shot heard around the world.?
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.