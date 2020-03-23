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CoronaVirus COVID19 Tipping Point. Brilliant strategy by Donald Trump. 2020.Mar.20.
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86 views • March 23, 2020
Daily news in 10min Corona Virus Tipping Point
2020-03-20.
News about Coronavirus (COVID19) cure become public, Hydroxycloroquine, Q marker very hot spring, Arests could proceed, Trump ingeniunity, DS in panic, Many fake conservatives being exposed.
Music
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Coming Home (ft Ollie Wade) by Niwel & Altero
https://soundcloud.com/niwel-516897768
https://soundcloud.com/altero-music
Creative Commons — Attribution 3.0 Unported — CC BY 3.0
Free Download / Stream: https://bit.ly/-coming-home
Music promoted by Audio Library https://youtu.be/VEB9j346fPE
Fair Use Notice: This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorized by the copyright owners. We believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding we will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants us to add their photo.
This YouTube channel is personal opinion channel, and commentary from authors perspective. If you are making any type of investment or legal decision based on the news here you should contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
2020-03-20.
News about Coronavirus (COVID19) cure become public, Hydroxycloroquine, Q marker very hot spring, Arests could proceed, Trump ingeniunity, DS in panic, Many fake conservatives being exposed.
Music
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Coming Home (ft Ollie Wade) by Niwel & Altero
https://soundcloud.com/niwel-516897768
https://soundcloud.com/altero-music
Creative Commons — Attribution 3.0 Unported — CC BY 3.0
Free Download / Stream: https://bit.ly/-coming-home
Music promoted by Audio Library https://youtu.be/VEB9j346fPE
Fair Use Notice: This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorized by the copyright owners. We believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding we will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants us to add their photo.
This YouTube channel is personal opinion channel, and commentary from authors perspective. If you are making any type of investment or legal decision based on the news here you should contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
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