Voice of the Martyrs Todd Nettleton Shares Inspiring Stories of Persecuted Christians

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TAKEAWAYS
The difference between hostile and restricted regions of the world
The cross is a sign of torture and Jesus told us to pick up the cross and follow Him
Be prepared for the mission God wants to reveal to you in His timing
Your own faith is strengthened when you hear stories of others who are persecuted and martyred
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