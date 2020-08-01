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911 (An operation Northwood styled False Flag) was all ORGANIZED just as the PLANDEMIC is organized! Are you going to let these sick parasites get away with it again!
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48 views • August 01, 2020
Read with this article: https://beforeitsnews.com/new-world-order/2020/07/nih-admits-5g-can-actually-create-coronavirus-within-human-cells-9000.html
Original Notes
This man screams the truth at us. What I want to know when are we going to react and remove the corrupt governments that have used us all for decades and decades where trillions of dollars are used on things we all don’t know about. Its wrong and now they are trying to kill us all with the GATES MARK OF THE DEVIL CORONA VIRUS ANTIDOTE it’s all a massive lie all created to make people afraid these people are supposed to be helping us when in reality they have always only helped the 0.0001% and we all have been their paycheck.
David, you are waking so many of us up! Thank you! Mark Twain said, “It is easier to fool people, than convince them they have been fooled.” So true.
Reminds me of a quote I heard recently. “Nazis didn’t lose World War II, they moved to the United States.”
This is such a Beautiful Planet, its so sad there is so much evil and ugliness on it!
David Is one of the best minds in the world. When he speaks LISTEN
I Killed Bruce Lee with the Death Touch - Caution: Don't Use it Unless Your Life is in DANGER!
Try This Discreet Weapon - They Never See It Coming Until They Are On The Ground and Can't Move!
I watched it AS IT HAPPENED, and I KNEW in my gut that what they were saying did NOT ring true. When they collapsed, I said, THAT looks like a controlled demolition. When Bldg 7 went down, I KNEW it WAS a controlled demolition! Bush’s reaction at the school CERTAINLY wasn’t real. He was NOT surprised… in the least! AND the guy whispering in his ear didn’t even have TIME to say more than, “It’s happening”. It was OBVIOUSLY NO SURPRISE!!
Original Notes
This man screams the truth at us. What I want to know when are we going to react and remove the corrupt governments that have used us all for decades and decades where trillions of dollars are used on things we all don’t know about. Its wrong and now they are trying to kill us all with the GATES MARK OF THE DEVIL CORONA VIRUS ANTIDOTE it’s all a massive lie all created to make people afraid these people are supposed to be helping us when in reality they have always only helped the 0.0001% and we all have been their paycheck.
David, you are waking so many of us up! Thank you! Mark Twain said, “It is easier to fool people, than convince them they have been fooled.” So true.
Reminds me of a quote I heard recently. “Nazis didn’t lose World War II, they moved to the United States.”
This is such a Beautiful Planet, its so sad there is so much evil and ugliness on it!
David Is one of the best minds in the world. When he speaks LISTEN
I Killed Bruce Lee with the Death Touch - Caution: Don't Use it Unless Your Life is in DANGER!
Try This Discreet Weapon - They Never See It Coming Until They Are On The Ground and Can't Move!
I watched it AS IT HAPPENED, and I KNEW in my gut that what they were saying did NOT ring true. When they collapsed, I said, THAT looks like a controlled demolition. When Bldg 7 went down, I KNEW it WAS a controlled demolition! Bush’s reaction at the school CERTAINLY wasn’t real. He was NOT surprised… in the least! AND the guy whispering in his ear didn’t even have TIME to say more than, “It’s happening”. It was OBVIOUSLY NO SURPRISE!!
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