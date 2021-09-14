Fluoride made in CHINA - Added to US water Supplies - Poison from within the USA!

I had to re post this one on my channel for all of you if you have not already seen this. Mike Adams does a great job with this research, full credit to him! Some 8 years ago a Dentist friend of mine advised me to take fluoride tablets and give to my sons, I questioned him as I knew then about the fluoride problem! I asked him why he would recommend poison? He berated me stating it was not poison, but even so, I was not convinced! Since that time I have learned more about the fluoride they add to toothpaste and water and the fact it is an industrial chemical, not fit for human consumption! listen to Mike Adams, he is right about this poisonous substance/chemical! It seems that at every turn they want to undermine all human life support systems and remove anything healthy, it's a slow and gradual approach of death creating factors to reduce health! The biggest con ever is chemical sugar and that pesticide companies like Bayer are also Pharma companies too! Make you sick with the food and provide expensive drugs to cure your ills, but they don't. Pure clean food is the only way to good health!



Fluoride warning! Much of the fluoride dumped into U.S. water is imported from chemical factories in China. Those factories warn that fluoride is TOXIC to human health.



Fluoride is sold as a PESTICIDE, a nuclear industry chemical and more. SCARY information!



Learn the truth about fluoride.



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