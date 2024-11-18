All tragic events are connected | THE IMPACT | Trailer

In a world where tragedy is too often dismissed as coincidence, "The IMPACT" uncovers the chilling truths buried beneath the surface. This groundbreaking investigative documentary dives deep into the complex web connecting mass shootings, historical atrocities, and political turmoil, daring to expose the calculated manipulation behind it all. "The IMPACT" is the culmination of years of relentless investigation, shining a light on the hidden forces engineering chaos and division. It’s not just a film—it’s a wake-up call to stay vigilant against those who seek to control our lives and shape our reality.





For more information visit the official website at: https://actfiles.org/