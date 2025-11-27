Bruce MacDonald The Light of Darkness & the New Age: Religion, Conflict, and ET History

Religious Conflict and Age Transition

Bruce McDonald, a technical writer and journalist, discussed his 2020 series on "The Light of Darkness" and its predictions that have since come true.





He explained how collective belief systems, particularly the Abrahamic religions, influence reality through unconscious co-creation and the use of magic, including blood magic. Bruce predicted that the construction of the Third Temple of Solomon would lead to conflict, citing the October 7th attack by Hamas as a response to the Jewish desire to build the temple, which would require the destruction of the Al-Aqsa Mosque. He concluded that major societal changes often come through violence and that the world is transitioning from the Piscean to the Aquarian age, which will involve significant upheaval.





Bruce's Costa Rica Lifestyle Update

Bruce discussed his current lifestyle in Costa Rica, where he lives in a rural area at 420 meters elevation near the Talamanca Mountains. He has built a new 1000-square-foot concrete house that should be completed by Christmas, which he plans to use for tourism, including guided jungle hikes and visits to the Cabacar natives. Bruce has improved his technology setup with Starlink internet and Mac computers, and continues to work on grant writing and interviews.





Extraterrestrial Contact and Historical Context

Bruce and Brian discussed the evolving global situation, including the Ukraine war and the conflict in Gaza. They also talked about the recent surge in UFO discourse, with Brian mentioning the documentary "Age of Disclosure" and Congress's involvement. Bruce explained the historical context of mankind's first contact with extraterrestrials, highlighting the influence of figures like Henry Kissinger and the role of secret weapons bases during World War II. He also touched on the cultural and philosophical contributions of Germany in the early 20th century, mentioning the Vril and Thule Societies. Brian shared his personal experiences with channeling and meditating, expressing a sense of connection to extraterrestrial beings.





Extraterrestrial Contact and Human Evolution

Bruce and Brian discussed the lack of open extraterrestrial contact, attributing it to humanity would have dangerous use of free energy for militarization and profit. They agreed that disclosure is up to extraterrestrials, who might wait until after humanity cleans up its collective consciousness. The conversation also touched on the transition to an Aquarian age and the limitations of Abrahamic systems, which Bruce suggested would be wiped out as they no longer serve humanity's spiritual growth. Brian noted that some religious sects, including certain Muslims and Catholics, are beginning to accept ideas of reincarnation, while the Catholic Church has become more open to the possibility of extraterrestrial life since the year 2000.





Path to Heart-Centered Awakening

Bruce discussed the transition into a new age, emphasizing the importance of separating oneself from systems, including the monetary system, to avoid the violence associated with this transition. He explained that the Abrahamic system, which includes religions like Jehovah's Witnesses and Mormonism, is a tool for control, while the New Age movement substitutes the mind for the heart, which is not a successful path. Bruce also mentioned that plant medicine experiences, such as those popularized by figures like Joe Rogan, can produce multidimensional experiences but are not effective without first purifying the heart. He concluded that the teachings of Christ in the Gospels provide the best heart teachings, which must be mastered before one's consciousness can progress further.





Kabbalistic Influence on Modern Society

Bruce and Brian discussed the influence of Kabbalistic thought on modern society, particularly in relation to power and knowledge. They explored the concept of debt, both financial and karmic, and its role in shaping human history and the current global situation. Bruce suggested that the development of digital systems and identification methods might not succeed in the long term, as humanity would likely reject them. Brian expressed optimism about the potential for higher-level extraterrestrial beings, such as starseeds, to take leadership roles and counteract negative trends in the world. They also discussed the enigmatic population projections of 500 million, tracing its origins to Jewish end-time eschatology and biblical references.





Historical Population Estimation Discussion

Bruce and Brian discussed historical population estimates, focusing on China's population 2,000 years ago, which was around 59 million according to Han Dynasty census records. They also explored the population of the United Kingdom of Israel under King David and King Solomon, estimated at 70,000 to 100,000 people, contrasting with biblical narrative of 1.3 million.