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Four Former Presidents & Their Wives
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447 views • July 15, 2020
There is a new and updated lists that has been confirmed with many more added to it.
The deal that they got was that if they gave information that was useful, they could have a better death or a jail cell for life. Obama gave up Michelle, then breached his warrant, so he got one in the back of the head. Michelle chose lethal injection. Others were just executed.
The doubles and AI clones were activated and the deepstate now work
for Trump. We have won with DECLAS, the show is just for the sleepers!
There are many many who have been arrested who did not make this list because they just weren’t famous enough. There have been thousands of arrests
NOTE: THERE HAVE BEEN THOUSANDS OF ARRESTS AROUND THE WORLD. IT IS NOT POSSIBLE TO LIST THEM ALL. HERE IS JUST A FEW. DON’T ASK ME ABOUT THIS PERSON OR THAT PERSON. I WILL UPDATE THE LIST WHEN I GET THE INTEL.
The deal that they got was that if they gave information that was useful, they could have a better death or a jail cell for life. Obama gave up Michelle, then breached his warrant, so he got one in the back of the head. Michelle chose lethal injection. Others were just executed.
The doubles and AI clones were activated and the deepstate now work
for Trump. We have won with DECLAS, the show is just for the sleepers!
There are many many who have been arrested who did not make this list because they just weren’t famous enough. There have been thousands of arrests
NOTE: THERE HAVE BEEN THOUSANDS OF ARRESTS AROUND THE WORLD. IT IS NOT POSSIBLE TO LIST THEM ALL. HERE IS JUST A FEW. DON’T ASK ME ABOUT THIS PERSON OR THAT PERSON. I WILL UPDATE THE LIST WHEN I GET THE INTEL.
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