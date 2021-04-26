BREAKING NEWS: Three rockets fired from Gaza toward Israel.

Three rockets were fired from Gaza toward Israel late Friday night.



Two rockets exploded near the security fence separating the Palestinian territory from Israel, while another was intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome aerial defense system, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a tweet. The IDF did not identify who conducted the attack, referring to the perpetrators only as “terrorists.” No casualties or damages were reported.



Gaza is controlled internally by the Palestinian military and political organization Hamas and is under an Israeli and Egyptian blockade. Other military groups also operate there and sometimes clash with Israel.



Hamas did not take credit for the rockets. The Hamas-affiliated Safa news outlet reported on the incident, but cited Hebrew-language media.



The IDF later said they struck a Hamas military post in Gaza in response to the rocket fire. Rockets continued to be launched towards Israel early Saturday morning, according to the IDF. Safa confirmed the Israeli airstrikes on Gaza early Saturday morning, reporting that they struck northeast of Gaza city.



Tensions between Israelis and Palestinians are at a high point. There have been violent clashes between Jews and Arabs in Jerusalem all week long and protests continued Friday night.



On Friday morning, after particularly violent clashes the night before in Jerusalem, Hamas and the Islamic Jihad called for a day of rage.