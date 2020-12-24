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PANDEMIC TRUTH WARRIOR 58 GAME ON SPANISH DOCTOR DESTROYS MSM LIVE!
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60 views • December 24, 2020
www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go and subscribe and find TRUTH and the SOLUTION!
Mirrored : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SwlkumcRf6w
This is AMAZING... a Spanish Doctor destroys the Corrupt MSM in Spanish while live on TV... you can see the evil these people behind the cameras and in front are KNOWINGLY LYING TO THE WORLD AND SPREADING FEAR!
This is epic spread this far and wide and start putting the heat on your local MSM and get in their faces with the truth and give them all Notice: Liability
Tell them ALL that nuremburg trials are going to commence against everyone who has perpetuated this global lie in Radio, television and print.
God Speed.... we FIGHT for the truth to come forth and into the light!
awarriorcbd.com [Christopher James Hempworx website to further help my fellow man]
Donate to support Christopher https://awarriorcalls.com/donations/
www.earthunited.global subscribe also at this global point of this spear of truth.
Mirrored : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SwlkumcRf6w
This is AMAZING... a Spanish Doctor destroys the Corrupt MSM in Spanish while live on TV... you can see the evil these people behind the cameras and in front are KNOWINGLY LYING TO THE WORLD AND SPREADING FEAR!
This is epic spread this far and wide and start putting the heat on your local MSM and get in their faces with the truth and give them all Notice: Liability
Tell them ALL that nuremburg trials are going to commence against everyone who has perpetuated this global lie in Radio, television and print.
God Speed.... we FIGHT for the truth to come forth and into the light!
awarriorcbd.com [Christopher James Hempworx website to further help my fellow man]
Donate to support Christopher https://awarriorcalls.com/donations/
www.earthunited.global subscribe also at this global point of this spear of truth.
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